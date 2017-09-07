Imogene was born February 25, 1919 in her great, great, great grandfather’s log house in rural Xenia, Illinois to Fred and Mabel Henson. She attended and graduated from Cisne High School and then graduated from Spencer Beauty Academy in 1937. She returned home to operate Puckett’s Beauty Shop. It was during this time that she met Lloyd Potter. They were married in Charleston, Illinois on November 2, 1939. They lived in a 2 room apartment in Olney, Illinois and that’s where they started their family.

Charles was their first of 7 children. Not long after Jerry was born they moved to Kansas in March of 1942. More boys were born to the family; Robert, Richard, Bill, and Donnie. They moved to the farm outside of Furley in 1949. Barbara Sue, the only girl, was born 7 years after all the boys. After the death of her husband in 1979 she began working in home health then went to work in retail sales. Imogene worked until she retired from her job at Leeker’s Grocery at the age of 80.

Imogene loved farming and was greatly blessed by having Richard, Jerry, Donnie and Robert farm the land she lived on by Furley. She raised chickens and chukkars for several years after she left her job at Leeker’s and would sell eggs locally. She was a member of the Furley United Methodist Church. When she was no longer able to attend church she participated in a Shut-in’s Prayer Group. She cherished her friendship with Pat Segraves, Thelma Eilert and Edna Miller.

Geneva Imogene (Henson) Potter passed away at Susan B Allen Memorial Hospital on September 4, 2017 at the age of 98. She loved God, her family and the farm. She is survived by Sons: Charles (Marilyn) of Mount Airy, MD, Robert (Charlotte) of Towanda, Bill of Selma, AL,; Daughters-in-law: Mary of Whitewater, Wanda of Furley; 15 – Grandchildren: LeiAnn (Mark) Galvez, Chesapeake, VA, Ian (Kari) Potter, Fort Worth, TX, Dede (Michael) Roberts, Greensboro, NC, Kristi (Jim) Sommers, Burns, Mindy (Darryl) Hill, Whitewater, Todd Potter, Derby, Trent (Melissa) Potter, Augusta, Trey (Megan) Potter, Newton, Chad (JoAnn) Potter, Lee Summit, MO, Holli Atwood, Erwin, TN, Jeff Potter, Huntsville, AL, Brandon (Danielle) Knoxville, TN, Aaron Potter, Whitewater, Genie (Nick) Ford, Augusta, Rachel (Ryan) Young, Whitewater; 36 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great, Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, sons Jerry, Richard, and Donnie, and daughter Barbie. Her parents, sister Maxine and brother-in-law Clyde Rudesill.