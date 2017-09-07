Gerald A. “Jerry” Linke 78 died on September 6, 2017 at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River. Born on July 23, 1939 to Austin M. and Georgia Rose Michells Linke at Ellsworth.

A resident of Yankee Run for 26 years formerly of Chase. He graduated from Chase High School with the class of 1957. He was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Lyons, American Legion; former Board Trustee at the Presbyterian Church in Chase and he retired from Mid Kansas Co-op. Jerry served in the United States Marines. On June 9, 1961 he married Clara Mae Lynde at Geneseo. Survivors include wife Clara Mae of the home; 2 daughters Sondra & Ron Borth, Arlington, Christine & Lyndel Kile, Fowler; 7 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ralph Linke and an infant sister.

Celebration of Life Service is 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Yankee

Run Park, Kanopolis Lake with Chaplin Ron DeVore for Reno County Hospice and Homecare officiating.

Memorial to Reno County Communities That Care in care of Birzer Funeral Home,

P.O. Box 89, Lyons, Kansas

