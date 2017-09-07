The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Court record: Woman says ex-Kansas football player threatened girlfriend

by 1 Comment

Long -photo Univ. of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Court records say the girlfriend of former Kansas Jayhawk football Maciah Long claims she was threatened with a loaded handgun during an argument.

The Kansas City Star reports that the arrest affidavit filed in Douglas County District Court says Long told the girlfriend, “I’ll shoot your kneecaps out.” The 20-year-old woman told police that just before the threat, Long pulled the slide back on the gun to rack a bullet into the chamber.

Long was arrested Aug. 20 and dismissed from the team the next day. He is charged with a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanors.

The 19-year-old from Houston played linebacker and tight end last season. He has been released from jail on $5,000 bond and doesn’t have a listed phone nu

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *