Sheriff: Kansas man dies when farm tractor overturns

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal Monday farm accident in Pottawatomie County.
Just after 11a.m. a tractor pulling a hay trailer driven by Loren Deters, 50, Westmoreland, overturned near Kansas 13 and Bigelow Road, according to Sheriff Greg Riat.
Deters was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments
skydvrboy says
Farming… more dangerous than police or fire fighter work without the “hero” label. These are the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to put food on your table.