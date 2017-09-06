Salina Liberty announces two more signings

The Salina Liberty Indoor football team announced the signing of two new players for the upcoming season. Defensive back Travonti Johnson and running back/ wide reciever Tracy Brooks will look to make an early contribution to the Liberty’s 2018 season.

After finishing his senior year at the University of Central Florida, Johnson signed with the New York Giants. Johnson also brings indoor football experience, having played for the Billings Wolves, Billings Outlaws and the Dodge City Law.

“Tuff” Johnson is a ferocious competitor,” said Liberty head coach Heron O’Neal. “He plays with a hard-nosed style and is a game changer. Tuff also ranks #1 in interceptions in the history of indoor football. He was a major key in winning the 2010 IFL Championship in Billings. In three years with me he had 26 interceptions. He’s the greatest DB I have ever coached or seen”

Brooks will return for his second season with the Salina Liberty. “During the 2017 season, Brooks was a fan favorite both on and off the field as he was always the first to volunteer to give back to the community of Salina at charity functions and public events,” according to a team spokesperson.

In his rookie season, Brooks played in 12 games pulling down 54 receptions for 570 yards. He also rushed for 120 yards combining for a total of 19 Touchdowns.

“Brooks is an explosive player at wide receiver, running back, and kick returner,” Coach O’Neal said. “He can score from anywhere on the field and we are excited to bring his multi-dimensional skill set to our offense.”