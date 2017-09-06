Residents invited to have coffee with a cop

Residents are invited to attend Coffee with a Cop on Thursday, September 21 from

8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Salina YMCA, 570 YMCA Drive.

Coffee with a Cop provides individuals with an opportunity to ask questions, voice

concerns, and get to know the officers serving their community in a relaxed

environment. The national initiative, which aims to improve relationships between

police officers and community members, was integrated into the Salina community

by Police Chief Brad Nelson in 2014.

Coffee with a Cop is one of the most successful community oriented policing

programs across the country, and is supported by the United States Department of

Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Coffee with a Cop events

have been hosted in all 50 states.

Nelson said, “It is hard to beat one on one conversation with citizens while enjoying

a cup of coffee!” This will be the 11th Coffee with a Cop event held by the Salina

Police Department.

For more information about Coffee with a Cop, visit salina-ks.gov/coffeewithacop

or contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.