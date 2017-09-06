Police: After 6-day search, suspect in Kan. aggravated assault captured

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in an aggravated assault and after a week made an arrest Tuesday night.

According to a social media report officers jailed 27-year-old John Robert Berry in connection with a Wednesday August 30, disturbance with weapons at a mobile home in the 100 Block of Maple Street in Lawrence.

Berry was barricaded inside the home with a gun. A second individual was inside and unable to leave due to health reasons. Officers set up a perimeter and attempted to contact the suspect.

Officers ultimately deployed an investigative robot into the residence and determined Berry had escaped. He is wanted for aggravated assault and has previous convictions for criminal threat, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.