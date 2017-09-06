PKM Steel Game of the Week: SES Trojans take on Chapman

The SES Trojans look to start their season 2-0 with a trip to Chapman this Friday in the PKM Steel Service Game of the Week.

The Trojans hosted Republic County in their home/season opener. They put 24 points on the board in the first quarter and carried a 36-6 lead into the second half. The Trojans scored 20 more points in the second half to win the contest 56-12, starting their season 1-0.

The Fighting Irish are coming off of a 1-8 2016 season. In their first game of 2017, they lost a tough 7-6 contest against Jefferson West.

