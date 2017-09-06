The Salina Post

Library fines to go to storm relief fund

by

The Salina Public Library will be donating two weeks of all fines collected Wednesday, September 6 through Wednesday, September 20 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. “We want to do our part to help those in need,” says Head of Circulation Kristi Hansen. Library patrons may pay their fines in person at the library with cash or check only.

The Salina Public Library answered a call to action from other libraries donating a week of fines, including the Bonner Springs Library of Kansas.

