KHP assisted 941 motorists over Labor Day holiday, worked 2 fatal crashes

Information in the table is compared to data from both 2015 and 2016. The reporting period for the Labor Day holiday always runs from 6:00 p.m. the Friday prior to the holiday, through 11:59 p.m. the Monday of the holiday. – CLICK TO EXPAND

TOPEKA —The Kansas Highway Patrol released data from its Labor Day Weekend holiday activity. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2017, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2017, according to a media release.

Two fatal crashes were worked during this reporting period, which killed two people (Stanton County and Allen County). Neither of the crashes was alcohol-related.

