KC area fire station robbed while crews raise money for charity

Photos courtesy Raytown Police

Kansas City (AP) — A suburban Kansas City fire department is calling out a burglar who broke into a station while firefighters were raising money for charity.

The Raytown Fire Protection District described the burglar as a “special kind of person” in a message posted on Facebook. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. on Labor Day after an employee discovered that his wallet and other items were taken from his bedroom at the station. The theft happened while the employee had been participating in a Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraiser.

A surveillance camera caught an image of a suspect with a thin build and red facial hair wearing a Seattle Seahawks hat, white T-shirt and brown shorts. The fire district is asking anyone with information to call police.

  1. What were those on duty doing while the others were out collecting? I am sure not everyone left the station. If they all did what would happen if there was a fire? Something smells in this story.

