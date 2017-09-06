KC area fire station robbed while crews raise money for charity

Kansas City (AP) — A suburban Kansas City fire department is calling out a burglar who broke into a station while firefighters were raising money for charity.
The Raytown Fire Protection District described the burglar as a “special kind of person” in a message posted on Facebook. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. on Labor Day after an employee discovered that his wallet and other items were taken from his bedroom at the station. The theft happened while the employee had been participating in a Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraiser.
A surveillance camera caught an image of a suspect with a thin build and red facial hair wearing a Seattle Seahawks hat, white T-shirt and brown shorts. The fire district is asking anyone with information to call police.
Comments
Doug Clemons says
What were those on duty doing while the others were out collecting? I am sure not everyone left the station. If they all did what would happen if there was a fire? Something smells in this story.