KDOC: Disturbance, fire at NW Kansas prison under control

by

First responders on the scene during the prison disturbance and fire Tuesday night-photo courtesy KWCH

NORTON —The inmate disturbance at Norton Correctional Facility has been brought under control, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

All inmates have been secured. Two minor staff injuries were reported, although no medical attention was required.
An investigation into the incident is underway.

—————

NORTON, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Department of Corrections has confirmed that an inmate disturbance occurred at a state prison in western Kansas and that local law enforcement officers are on the scene.

Department spokesman Samir Arif provided no other details about the disturbance Tuesday night at the Norton Correctional Facility.

Norton City Administrator Chad Buckley says all of the town’s firetrucks and his entire police department responded to the scene to assist corrections officials.

The Norton prison housed 848 inmates as of Friday, with another 125 at a satellite unit in Stockton, to the east. Most of the inmates are either “low” medium-security inmates or minimum-security inmates. The prison is about 320 miles west of Kansas City.

The state saw multiple inmate disturbances in recent months at its maximum-security prison in El Dorado in southern Kansas.

Comments

  1. Let them kill each other. Does two things gives more space for future inmates and saves taxpayer money for up keep.

    Reply

    • Yeah so the tax payers can cover all the lawsuits to family members?? You really need to think before you talk, better yet just don’t talk at all.

      Reply

  2. maybe you need to follow what you preach Salina. your probably one of those relatives you mention. These people wish to riot and kill each other so be it the state can only do so much.

    Reply

