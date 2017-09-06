City Council reinstates police chief in Great Bend

GREAT BEND —Down to seven council members, there were no worries of voting ties at the Great Bend City Council meeting Tuesday night at the Great Bend Events Center. Mayor Dr. Mike Allison confirmed the 4-3 vote to reinstate suspended Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch.

Council member Dana Dawson made the motion to reinstate Couch, stating that problems existed between Couch and former City Administrator Howard Partington. Allison followed Dawson’s comment stating the problem was a situation where an employee (Couch) decided he did not have to do what his boss Partington asked him to do.

Couch was suspended with pay on July 24 and was awaiting a hearing regarding his suspension. With his reinstatement, there is no need for the hearing.

Dawson, Brock McPherson, Cory Zimmerman, and Mike Boys all voted for the reinstatement. Along with Vicki Berryman and Joel Jackson, council member Allene Owen voted against the reinstatement because she wanted to address the allegations in the hearing that were made by Couch.

At the June 5 council meeting, Couch accused Partington and Allison of misconduct and unethical procedures. Partington eventually retired on August 16, after 36 years in the position, because of what he called malicious attacks towards him over a policy dispute. Council member Wayne Henneke resigned his Ward 2 position the following day stating stress and turmoil in the city as his reason.

The city council also voted 7-0 Tuesday night, in front of a packed room, to have a procedures audit to be conducted on the city from a certified public accounting firm, another motion presented by Dawson.