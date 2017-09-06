Arraignment set for Kansas man in triple-murder

HARVEY COUNTY — A Kansas man facing three counts of capital murder and three counts of first-degree murder waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning in Harvey County District Court.

Jereme Nelson, 35, is accused in the October 2016 shooting deaths of 37-year-old Angela Graevs, 33-year-old Travis Street and 52-year-old Richard Prouty in rural Harvey County.

Arraignment is set for Nov. 3 in front of Judge Joe Dickenson.

Nelson’s co-defendant Myrta Rangel, 31, had similar charges dismissed in Harvey County and faces federal charges related to the case including possession of a firearm, obstruction and providing a firearm to a felon.

After the alleged murders, Nelson and Rangel fled to Mexico. They were arrested in January and returned to the U.S.