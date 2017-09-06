2 jailed on drug charges after stopped for speeding on I-70

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after traffic stop on Interstate 70.

On Tuesday, police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 70 approximately 10-miles east of Junction City for speeding and no turn signal, according to a media release.

They arrested Melanie Asantewa Obeng, 41, and Jerry Antoine Jones, 41, both of Seattle on suspicion of Possession with Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Drug Tax Stamp.

Jones also faces allegations including suspicion of Speeding and No

Turn Signal. They are being held in the Geary County Jail.