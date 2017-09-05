The Salina Post

Television, gaming system stolen from Salina home

by

Authorities are investigating a residential burglary that occurred sometime Monday morning in west Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that a 41-year-old Salina woman left her home, located in the 800 block of Willow Drive, around midnight on Sept. 4. She returned around 9:30 a.m. to find her Xbox 360 and Panasonic flatscreen television had been stolen.

The total estimated loss was $1,800.

Capt. Forrester said the woman told Police that she may have left a door unlocked.

