Sharon Kay Manske, 75 of Abilene passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Salina Regional Hospital. She was born September 26, 1941 in Ft. Riley, Kansas, the daughter of Herbert and Virginia (Janson ) Kerbs. Sharon married Lowell Dean Jackson August 11, 1959. They later divorced after raising four children. Lowell passed away December 11, 2008. Sharon married Robert Manske January 11, 2004.

He preceded her in death. Sharon was a kind and loving woman, mother and grandmother. She is survived by two daughters, Linda Hasselman of Abilene and Laura and (Rick) Hoffman of Navarre. Two sons: Leland Jackson and wife (Denise) of Enterprise and Dwayne and (Terrie) Jackson of Navarre. Four sisters, Jackie (Mike) Bunkers of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Shirley Scott of Kansas City, Kansas, Pamela (Darol) Stumpf of Grand Junction, Colorado and Diane Schnabel (Tim) of Fort Collins, Colorado. Eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. I, Linda Hasselman want to Thank Kenny Rodda and Jason Ammann for being there for Jessie and myself through this time. Love and miss you Mom!

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be given to the Kidney Foundation. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410.