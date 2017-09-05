Salina man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving multiple victims

Salina Police arrested 33-year-old Harold Weis, of Salina, for alleged sex crimes involving at least three boys under the age of 12.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Salina Police received a report regarding possible sex crimes on August 22. During the investigation, three boys, ages five, nine and eleven, told authorities that they were sexually assaulted by Weis.

The encounters are said to have occurred at Weis’s Salina apartment, 1265 Faith Drive, between 2012 and August of 2017.

Weis was booked into the Saline County Jail Friday afternoon for 20 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, 21 counts of criminal, four counts of aggravated solicitation and one count of criminal threat.

The case is still under investigation.