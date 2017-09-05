The Salina Post

One injured in rear-end crash east of Salina

A two vehicle accident that occurred east of Salina Saturday afternoon sent a 27-year-old Wellington man to the hospital.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that at approximately 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, a northbound 1990 Lincoln Town Car, driven by 63-year-old Bradley Mattox, of Derby, rear-ended a northbound tractor-trailer waiting at the stop sign at the intersection of Country Club Road and Donmyer.

Mattox and the driver of the semi were not injured. Landon Peterson, a passenger in the Town Car, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

All those involved were properly restrained, according to the accident report.

