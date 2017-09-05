North Salina mid-century ranch home – 516 W Antrim Ave





Almost a full acre of land with this North Salina mid-century ranch home! There is a non-warranted gas fireplace with blower in the living room, a dining area & kitchen, full bath, three bedrooms and half master bath on the main floor. Enjoy movie night and watching the game in the large man-cave with bar. There’s also a non-code room and large laundry/storage area and a space for a small office. Outside, enjoy the covered private back patio. There is a shed and a building with chicken coop. Behind the buildings is a lot more space in the partially fenced back yard area with lots of room for pets, a huge garden and even room to grow fruit trees! The garage is a large two car attached, so no getting cold or wet going from the car to the house, and even has some storage cabinets. For additional pics and info., go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx18635&s=sp2

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx178 49&s=sp2

