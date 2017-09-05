Norma Jean (Morris) Libby, 78, passed away peacefully at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita on August 31, 2017. She was born September 1, 1938 in Ellsworth, KS to Louis H. and Georgia Esther (LeGrand) Morris.

After marrying Gilbert Libby on August 8, 1959, Norma and Gilbert moved to Wichita. While living in Wichita, she worked at Petite Hair Fashions as a hairdresser until the birth of her first child. As the Libby family grew, they enjoyed spending weekends together vegetable gardening. She also worked at the Wichita Greyhound Park and at Leeker’s Family Food Store in Park City. Norma enjoyed spending time with her furry friends, neighbors and family. She was a caring person that enjoyed helping others.

Norma is survived by her son, Victor “Jason” Libby (Angela); daughter, Linda Pfanenstiel (John); grandchildren, Wesley, Bryce, Briar, and Ashley; brothers, Jim Morris (Vickie) and Fred Morris (Jane); and many very loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gilbert; and brother, Larry Morris.

Visitation: 8-11 a.m., Monday, September 4, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Monday at Parsons Funeral Home with burial following in Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wichita Humane Society, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.