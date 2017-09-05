Man mugged, pistol-whipped in Sunset Park

A 20-year-old Salina man told police he was walking in Sunset Park Monday night when he was mugged at gunpoint and pistol-whipped.

The victim told Salina Police that he was approached by a black male, approximately 6’2 and 180 pounds, while walking in Sunset Park, 700 Sunset Dr., at around 9 p.m. last night.

The suspect initially asked to borrow a lighter but was allegedly holding a black handgun. He then demanded money, Police Capt. Paul Forrester said.

When the victim told him that he didn’t have any money, the suspect demanded the victim’s watch. The victim told the suspect that the watch was a gift.

Capt. Forrester said the suspect struck the man in the head with the gun and fired one shot near his face.

The suspect took $20 from the victim’s wallet before fleeing the area.

The victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by a friend.

The case is still under investigation.