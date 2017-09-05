Keith Adams, 82, passed away Friday, September 1, 2017 in Ellsworth. He was born November 19, 1934 in Nemaha Co. to Loren and Bethel (Page) Adams.

Living in Ellsworth since 1987, after moving from Oberlin, Keith was a retired school superintendent and teacher. He was also a member of the Ellsworth First United Methodist Church and the Ellsworth Kiwanis Club. He married June Conyers on August 20, 1955 in Detroit, MI. She preceded him in death in 1998. He married Lu Cottingham January 2, 1999 in Ellsworth. She survives him.

Keith is also survived by his daughter, Brenda Henke of Osborne; son, Jim Adams of Manhattan; daughter, Lisa Matson of Grimes, IA; son, John Adams of Wamego; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren; and brother, Bruce Adams of Ham Lake, MN. He was preceded in death by his first wife, June; a granddaughter, great grandson, and sister, Anita Jean Guffy.

Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2017 at Ellsworth First United Methodist Church with inurnment following in Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Keith Adams Kiwanis Scholarship, Ellsworth County Medical Center, J.H. Robbins Memorial Library, or the Salina Rescue Mission, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.