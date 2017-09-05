Kansas protests of Trump’s plan to end DACA expected

WICHITA — Nationwide protests are expected Tuesday as young immigrants fight to keep Obama-era protections President Donald Trump vows to dismantle, while they prepare for the worst.
The second day of protests is anticipated amid reports that Trump will announce that he’s doing away with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects those brought into the country illegally as children.
The young immigrants are preparing for the unknown, with Trump expected to end the program but with a six-month delay to give Congress time to decide if it wants to address the status of the law.
Details of the changes were not clear, including what would happen if lawmakers failed to pass a measure by the deadline.
A rally in support of the program is planned for the Sedgwick County Courthouse Tuesday.
The Sunflower Community Action organization encouraged supporters in Kansas to attend the rally “Announcement to come out at 10 am our time tomorrow by Attorney General Jeff Sessions instead of President Trump himself. Please join us at our response rally at 2 pm at the Sedgwick County Courthouse. Signs are welcomed since it will be outside.”
Supporters of the program took to the streets Monday in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, South Carolina and elsewhere.
-The AP contributed to this report
Comments
Cigar smoker says
Live by the pen die by the pen.
Obama used an executive action and Trump is doing the same.
Illegal is illegal,
Crabbie says
Amen.
Dennis says
Welcome when LEGAL, until then, stfu
Hahahaha! says
If your here illegally and bad mouthing the US, go back to where your from. Don’t let the door hit your a$$ on the way out.
Jerseyboy says
Obama should be in prison. That said these people should be returned to their countries. Not all of these so called dreamers are productive people. It’s easy for the media to pick a few that have done well to use. The main point is they are here illegally just like Obama is but he had someone who paid for every piece of paperwork needed to prove he was here legally. These people do not have the people behind them to do the same. Become US citizens and be done with it instead of protesting.