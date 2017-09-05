Esther Marie Jaderbor

Esther Marie Jaderborg passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2017. She was a life long resident of Lindsborg, KS and along with her husband Hilding, who proceeded her in death, owned and operated Swedish Crafts for over 60 years. Esther was an accomplished pianist and patron of the arts. She was a faithful member of Bethany Lutheran Church and served the church in many ways. She enjoyed traveling, and made many trips to Scandinavia on business for Swedish Crafts.

Esther is survived by her three children: Kathy Carreau of Euless, TX, Paula Patterson and Thomas Jaderborg of Lindsborg, KS, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren .

A memorial service is planned on Saturday, September 30th at 2 pm at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lindsborg, KS.

Esther was cremated and a burial service will follow at a later date in a private ceremony at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in rural Enterprise, KS.

Memorials may be given to Bethany Lutheran Church, Lindsborg, KS.