Elsie D. Mugler, 91 died September 2, 2017. She was born on November 14, 1925. Elsie was raised on the family farm in Clay County. She married Emerson Mugler on March 20, 1946. Elsie farmed with her husband in Clay County. Emerson preceded her in death on September 3, 1984. Elsie was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she played the organ for many years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and three brothers

Survivors:

Daughter: Connie (Gailen) Paronto, Clay Center, KS

Son: Harold Mugler, Clay Center, KS

One grandson

Funeral Services: Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Pastor Paul Tessaro

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas

Visitation: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 from 3-8 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: St. Paul Lutheran Church, CCARE or Clay Center Zoo c/o the funeral home