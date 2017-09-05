Edith May Chaput, age 88, of Clyde, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at the Clay County Medical Center, Clay Center, Kansas. She was born on Feb. 2, 1929 in Concordia, Kansas to Ralph Otis and Frances Edith (Howell) McCall.

On December 24, 1948 she married Bernard Chaput in Concordia, Kansas. He preceded her in death on August 30, 1994.

Edith was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Clyde.

Edith was a homemaker and also worked as a waitress for Ruth Chaplin in Clyde.

She was a1947 graduate of Concordia High School.

Survivors: Edith is survived by her son, LeRoy Chaput (Sandra) Park City, KS.; 2 daughters, Christine Walker, Philadelphia, PA.; Melinda Collette, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, a brother, Albert McCall (Kari), Concordia, KS.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard, daughter, Bernita Chaput, 9 Brothers, 2 sisters.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2017 at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Clyde, Kansas with Fr. Steven Heina officiating. Burial will follow at the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Clyde.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 pm all at the Chaput Mortuary, Clyde.

Memorial contributions may be given to Clyde Senior Citizen Center c/o Chaput Mortuary, Clyde, Kansas.