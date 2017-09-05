DeMerle Eckart Sr. passed away on September 3, 2017 at the age of 103. DeMerle Sr. was born To Raymond and Annabel (Perry) Eckart on August 20, 1914 in Tescott, Kansas.

He was a 1932 graduate of Tescott High School. He attended Kansas Wesleyan University and the University of Kansas. He graduated in 1940 from the University of Kansas Medical School.

Following a medical internship in Kansas City, Kansas, he went to fill a temporary family physician vacancy near Clay Center. Dr. Eckart served in the U.S. Navy as a ship doctor during World War II. Upon his return to Kansas, he established private practice in Abilene, then later in Hutchinson where he practiced for many years.

He is survived by a son DeMerle Jr.(Gail) of Minneapolis, and daughters, Jermaine McGregor of Cuba, NM, and Deborah Eckart of Salina, 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bill and Lester, and a son, James.

Burial was Monday, September 4 in Franklin Cemetery, Tescott. Public memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 16 at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Salvation Army or local chapters of Veterans of Foreign Wars.