Clarence L. “Klaus” Long, 89, Linn, died Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at his home.

A graveside funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, September 9 at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Kimeo.

Clarence was born March 17, 1928 at rural Linn, KS to Alonzo and Etta (Odle) Long. He worked as a truck driver and repaired lawn mowers.

On November 16, 1951, he married Carol D. Depew. She preceded him in death on February 20, 2010. Also preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Orville, Ephraim, Arbie, Allen, Albert, Eldon, Lonzo and Charlie; sisters, Alma McLaughlin, Bessie Oehmke, Flossie Tegethoff, Zelma Bishop and Marge Burk; son, Michael Long; and a grandson, Mikey Long.

Survivors include his son, William (Trish) Long, Greenleaf; Deb Long (Jon Wilcox), Greenleaf; eight grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial fund is established and will be designated by the family later. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, Washington.