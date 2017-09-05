Car windows shot in drive-by

Salina Police say they found bullet fragments in a Salina woman’s vehicle after she reported hearing gunshots in her neighborhood.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that sometime after 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, a 38-year-old Salina woman reported hearing two distinct gunshots in front of her home on the 800 block of Sherman.

Police arrived, recovering the bullet fragments from her 2015 Nissan Versa. Capt. Forrester said that a rear window and the windshield had been shot out.

The woman’s 18-year-old son was working in the garage at the time of the incident. He told police that he saw a dark tan Nissan Altima like vehicle leaving the area.

The total damage was estimated at $1,000.