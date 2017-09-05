2 from McPherson Co. hospitalized after rear-end crash

RENO COUNTY — Two from McPherson County were injured in an accident just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Travis Oden, 26, Hutchinson, was northbound on Kansas 61, three miles north of Hutchinson. The vehicle rear-ended a 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by Melvin Ensz, 70, Inman, that was traveling at approximately 30-miles-per-hour with hazard lights on.

The Dodge came up on them at highway speed and did not realize they were going that slow and could not avoid the collision, according to the KHP. The Chevy left the roadway and traveled into the east ditch and rolled.

Ensz and a passenger Glenda Ensz, 67, Inman were transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Oden was not injured. Melvin Ensz was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.