Super Bowl champs preparing to face the Chiefs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says the knee injury he suffered against Kansas City in New England’s season opener in 2008 isn’t on his mind as he prepares to host the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Brady said Monday that he’s happy to only be thinking about football a year after sitting out the first four games of 2016 as part of his “Deflategate” punishment.

With minimal new film of Kansas City’s starters to dissect at this point, the 40-year-old quarterback says he’s expecting to see plenty of wrinkles from what he called a potent unit.

But Brady will have several new options of his own against a Chiefs defense that led the NFL with 33 takeaways.