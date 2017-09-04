The Salina Post

Kansas man jailed for weekend home-invasion

Ramirez -photo Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect weekend home-invasion.

Just after 11p.m. Saturday deputies received a 911 call of a home invasion in the 12000 block of 174th Road north west of the City of Mayetta in Jackson County, according to a media release.

Law enforcement officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Police arrived on the scene and arrested Daniel M. Ramirez, 32, Mayetta, inside the residence who allegedly kicked in the home’s front door.

Ramirez is being held on a $15,000 bond in the Jackson County Jail on aggravated burglary and drug charges. The occupants of the residence were at home at the time of the incident, but were unharmed.

