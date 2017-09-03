Kansans continue efforts to assist flood victims in Texas

HOUSTON —Kansas Game Wardens are busy serving the citizens of the great state of Texas this holiday weekend. The wardens left Thursday afternoon and are assisting in areas expected to remain flooded for weeks to come.

The wardens are among several groups from Kansas helping those devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Members of the Kansas National Guard and swift water rescue teams/search and rescue teams from fire departments across Kansas are in Texas in response to the need for help.

In addition, the 184th Air Wing in Wichita activated 10 Airmen to provide visual information via satellites for leaders on the ground to get a bigger picture of the situation, according to the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office.