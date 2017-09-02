Saline County Awarded Federal Emergency Food & Shelter Funds

Saline County has been awarded Federal Funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Saline County has been chosen to receive $20,531.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and representatives of five national charitable organizations. A local Saline County board will convene to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Saline County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Ashby House, Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK), Catholic Charities, Central Kansas Mental Health Center, Salina Family Healthcare Center, Salina Rescue Mission, The Salvation Army and The Emergency Aid Food Bank participating.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Brenda Gutierrez, Salina Area United Way at 827-1312 for an application. The deadline for application submission to the Salina Area United Way is September 19, at 4:00 pm. Additional detailed information about EFSP is available at www.efsp.unitedway.org