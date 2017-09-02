The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas man dies in pickup rollover crash

by Leave a Comment

STANTON COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 7:30 Friday in Stanton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Nissan Titan driven by Louis Carlos Garcia Verialla, 45, Garden City, was eastbound on K27 just east of Johnson.

The pickup traveled into the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into side skid, entered the north ditch and rolled.

Garcia Verialla was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *