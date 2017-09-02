Kan. relatives sue social workers after boy killed, remains fed to pigs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Relatives of a 7-year-old Kansas boy whose remains were fed to pigs after he was killed by his father and stepmother claim in a lawsuit that social workers in Missouri and the child welfare agency in Kansas did not do enough to protect him.
The lawsuit alleges child welfare workers had several chances to remove Adrian Jones from his home and were aware that he was physically abused for years but did little except document the abuse.
The boy’s remains were found outside a Kansas City, Kansas, home in November 2015.
Adrian’s father, Michael Jones, and stepmother, Heather Jones, are both serving sentences of life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 25 years in the boy’s death.
The family is seeking $25 million in damages.
Rachel says
It is past time these bleeding heart social services workers are held accountable for their inaction, other than to document incidents. This also goes for some bleeding heart judges for their inaction to remove a child from an abusive home. I hope the family wins big time in this lawsuit to wake up some social workers and judges.
People these days says
I totally agree with you but unfortunately I honestly don’t think this is going to change the way these social workers do things. They say they get into this profession to help kids out of bad home lives when in reality most don’t give 2 sh*** it’s a paycheck. I really think the sentence they received is a bunch of crap! If anyone deserves the death penalty it’s these 2! Guarantee if it happened in Texas they both would have been sentenced to death not any of this 25 years to life crap. The state needs to wake up and smell the freaking coffee there’s so much child abuse in these homes in the state and social workers don’t do anything to help the state really needs to get control on their workers!
gandy dancer says
So where were the punk a$$ed relatives whilst all of this is going on????? Besides getting ready to count potential settlement money from the child’s death??