The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

USA Today Names Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum, and Boyhood Home Best Kansas Attraction

by Leave a Comment

It’s official! Abilene’s Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum & Boyhood Home was named Best Kansas Attraction by USA TODAY. Thank you to everyone for voting for Ike!

The top 10 winners in the Best Kansas Attraction category are as follows:
1.Eisenhower Presidential Library & Boyhood Home – Abilene
2.Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead – Overland Park
3.Boot Hill Museum – Dodge City
4.Fort Larned National Historic Site – Larned
5. Sedgwick County Zoo – Wichita
6. Strataca – Hutchinson
7. OZ Museum – Wamego
8. Cosmosphere – Hutchinson
9. The Flint Hills
10. Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve – Strong City

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *