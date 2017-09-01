USA Today Names Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum, and Boyhood Home Best Kansas Attraction

It’s official! Abilene’s Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum & Boyhood Home was named Best Kansas Attraction by USA TODAY. Thank you to everyone for voting for Ike!

The top 10 winners in the Best Kansas Attraction category are as follows:

1.Eisenhower Presidential Library & Boyhood Home – Abilene

2.Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead – Overland Park

3.Boot Hill Museum – Dodge City

4.Fort Larned National Historic Site – Larned

5. Sedgwick County Zoo – Wichita

6. Strataca – Hutchinson

7. OZ Museum – Wamego

8. Cosmosphere – Hutchinson

9. The Flint Hills

10. Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve – Strong City