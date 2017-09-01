Update on Salina Mill and Inlay projects

During the week of September 5-8, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will continue work on the City of Salina’s annual Asphalt Mill and Inlay project.

The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:

Tuesday, September 5 Park, College to Ninth

Wednesday – Friday,

September 6-8 Crawford, Roach to Ohio

Thursday – Friday,

September 7- 8 Ninth, Kirwin to South Broadway

The work consists of milling the existing asphalt street surface 1.5″ and replacing it with new asphalt to rehabilitate and preserve the pavement section. Permanent pavement markings will be placed shortly after the resurfacing.

The work will be completed with lane closures. Residents and business owners will be notified prior to changes in access to properties. On-street parking in work zones will be prohibited. Any vehicles or equipment left on the street on the day paving is scheduled may be towed at the owners’ expense.

The $1.5 million project is a major component of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million 2017 maintenance capital improvement program.