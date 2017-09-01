Tips lead to arrest of 62-year-old Salina man

Salina Police say they received several tips to Crimestoppers after releasing photos of a truck that was recorded leaving the scene of a burglary earlier last month.

Authorities say that at 3:48 a.m. on August 1, a white pickup pulled up behind the Salina Great Clips, 1661 S. Ohio, and a subject entered through the back door. The suspect, later identified as 62-year-old David Douglas, left at around 4:35 a.m. after ransacking the office, stealing $400 in cash and several electronics.

Douglas was picked up by Salina Police yesterday and booked into the Saline County Jail for burglary, theft and damage to property.