SES Trojans Open 2017 Football Season Tonight

The Southeast of Saline Trojans will be at home tonight as they open a new season with a NCAA League contest versus Republic County.

The Trojans won the first seven games to start the 2016 season before losing three in a row including a playoff loss at Halstead to end the year. Southeast of Saline finished 7-3 in 2016 for the fourth consecutive year.

This season, Head Coach Mitch Gebhardt enters his eight season as the Trojan leader. His team will face Republic County tonight at Steve Fritz Field. Gebhardt is 5-0 versus the Buffs in his time at SES.

Senior Hunter White led the team in rushing last season as a tailback, but this season White will take the controls as quarterback for the Trojans. Look for White to make an impact on defense as well along with Juniors Dylan Marks and Rudy Rodriguez.

High School Football Friday gets started on KINA at 6:00 pm with the Kpreps.com Pregame Show. At 6:30 pm Countdown to Kickoff for Southeast of Saline football will take listeners up to a 7:00 pm game start.

After the game, stay tuned for the High School Football Scoreboard show at 10:00 pm.