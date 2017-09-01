Saline County road closures and repairs

Announcements of road closures and repairs from Saline County

THOMPSON ROAD

Thompson Road, from Elm Creek Road to Lockard Road will be closed starting Tuesday morning (September 5th), to permit placement of a multi-layer polymer concrete overlay on the deck of the bridge over the Saline River. The bridge is located on Thompson Road, approximately 0.3 mile north of Lockard Road. No through traffic will be possible during the construction period and motorists are advised to allow a few extra minutes of travel time to reach their destinations. Local and emergency traffic will be provided access to private property within the sections of closed road at all times but only from the sides of the bridge upon which the property lies. The only times these properties may not be accessible might be during possible critical stages of construction when it is impractical to carry on construction operations and simultaneously allow local traffic. Completion of the work on the bridge and reopening of this section of Thompson Road is anticipated by end of Friday, September 8th. Of course, completion by this date is dependent on the weather.

Saline County opened bids on Project No. 16-5350 Deck Repair and Multi-Layer Polymer Concrete Overlay on March 21, 2017. This project consists of placement of polymer overlays on seven bridges. Polymer overlays help to protect and extend the life of the bridge decks. The low bidder was Bettis Asphalt & Construction, Inc. of Topeka, Kansas. They were awarded a contract for $139,428.50. The project is funded from the 2-mil fund for bridge and culvert replacement. This particular bridge is the first of the seven bridges to be overlayed.

LOCKARD ROAD

Lockard Road from Hohneck Road to Muir Road will be closed starting Tuesday morning (September 5th), to permit placement of a multi-layer polymer concrete overlay on the deck of the bridge over an unnamed tributary of the Saline River. The bridge is located on Lockard Road, approximately 0.3 mile west of Muir Road. No through traffic will be possible during the construction period and motorists are advised to allow a few extra minutes of travel time to reach their destinations. Local and emergency traffic will be provided access to private property within the sections of closed road at all times but only from the sides of the bridge upon which the property lies. The only times these properties may not be accessible might be during possible critical stages of construction when it is impractical to carry on construction operations and simultaneously allow local traffic. Completion of the work on the bridge and reopening of this section of Lockard Road is anticipated by end of Friday, September 8th. Of course, completion by this date is dependent on the weather.

NILES ROAD

Niles Road from Interstate Highway 70 to Old 40 Highway will be closed Tuesday morning (September 5th) to permit a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew to place shouldering along each edge of the pavement. Work on this section of Niles Road is anticipated to be completed by the end workday on the same day.

The shouldering is being placed to help extend the life of the pavement. More importantly, the shouldering adds a measure of safety for the traveling public by allowing an opportunity for a driver to correct his/her steering in the event their passenger-side tires leave the edge of the pavement.

Owners of land along Niles Road from Interstate Highway 70 to Old 40 Highway will still be permitted to access their properties from the side of the work zone upon which their property lies. However, delays should be anticipated if there are conflicts between the on-going work zone and access to a specific property.

NILES ROAD ROLLING CLOSURE

Niles Road from the Ottawa County Line to Interstate Highway 70 will be closed using a “rolling closure” procedure starting Wednesday morning (September 6th) to permit a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew to place shouldering along each edge of the pavement. Work on this section of Niles Road is anticipated to be completed by the end of the workday on Friday, September 8th.

“Rolling closure” means that only one mile of the designated section of road will be closed at any given time. After work is completed, that mile will be reopened and the next mile closed and so on. ROAD CLOSURE WILL BE ONLY BETWEEN 8:00 A.M. AND 4:00 P.M. EACH DAY. THE ROAD WILL BE REOPENED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC EACH EVENING AND REMAIN SO UNTIL 8:00 A.M. THE NEXT MORNING.

