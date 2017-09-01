Salina-Saline County Crimestoppers September 1st

On Tuesday, August 15, 2017, the Salina Police Department received a report of a residential burglary at 859 Sheridan. The burglary occurred sometime between Monday, August 7, 2017, and Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

A door to the residence was forced open to gain entry.Taken from the residence an approximately 6’x4’x3’ gun safe which contained the following guns: Traditions .50 caliber black powder rifle, Thompson Center .54 caliber black powder rifle, Connecticut Valley Arms .50 caliber black powder rifle, Thompson Center .50 caliber black powder rifle, Connecticut Valley Arms .58 caliber

black powder rifle, Hawkers .50 caliber black powder rifle, Marlin Model 30WA .30 caliber rifle, Savage Model 340D .222 Remington rifle, Bushmaster AR 15 .223 caliber rifle, Ruger Ranch Rifle mini-14 .223 caliber, and a Remington Model 700 22-250 caliber rifle. Also taken were a Ruger LC9, Thompson Center Encore .223 barrel, Colt .45 caliber revolver, Smith& Wesson .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, Smith& Wesson Judge, and an antique Winchester Model 62A Pump .22 caliber rifle. Total loss was valued at over $9700.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.