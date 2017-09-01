The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Salina man skips court in drug distribution case

by 1 Comment

Guerrero

RENO COUNTY– Two people from Salina arrested in October of 2016 at the dorms at Hutchinson Community College for suspicion of drug distribution were scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday, but that was continued when one was a no show in court. 

Smith

Police arrested Rheim D. Guerrero, 22, and Savannah Smith, 23, both of Salina, at 1501 North Ford in Hutchinson after they allegedly found a back pack in room 220 that contained a jar with the suspected marijuana inside as well as a small scale.

They were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within a thousand feet of Graber Elementary School and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Joe McCarville issued a warrant for the arrest of Guerrero with a $10,000 bond.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. He probably couldn’t get off work
    Saline co always schedules court on work days
    What’s a hard working man to do ?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *