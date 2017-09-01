The Salina Post

Salina Area Works Coalition to present “March of the Mill Children” Monday evening

Chicago Actress Betsey Means will perform a one woman Labor Day show featuring Mother Jones and the “March of the Mill Children” at 7 pm. at Ad Astra books and Coffee House on Monday, September 4th. Doors open at 6 pm.

Mother Jones was one of the leading advocates for stopping child labor. She was a fearless advocate for worker rights. There is no charge for the event, although donations are accepted.

Come Celebrate Salina’s best Labor Day program sponsored by the Salina Area Workers Coalition. for more information contact Joan Ratzlaff at 787-5433.

