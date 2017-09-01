Police: Kansas house fire intentionally set

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a possible arson fire and asking for help to gather more information.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a structure fire located in Southwest Manhattan at 2911 Dondee Drive in Manhattan, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, crews found a one-story, single-family residence with light smoke showing. The fire was extinguished in less than 10 minutes.

The residence owned by a man from Honolulu, HI, is vacant.

The loss associated with the fire is estimated at $5,000 to the contents and the structure.

Investigators from the Manhattan Fire Department and the Riley County Police Department have determined the fire to be intentionally set. Officers continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information on this crime contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.