Over 8 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop

A Salina Police Officer seized over eight pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop early this morning.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that the officer stopped a Chrysler 300 in the 900 block of South Broadway shortly after 12:40 a.m. this morning. The initial stop was for a traffic violation but the officer reported smelling a strong odor coming from the vehicle.

A search uncovered over eight pounds of marijuana, a Glock .45 caliber handgun and three joints.

The driver, 29-year-old Cory Davenport, of Salina, was arrested on multiple drug charges, criminal use of a weapon, improper turning and no proof of insurance.

Capt. Forrester said there was also a male passenger in the vehicle that was not arrested.