Over 8 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop

A Salina Police Officer seized over eight pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop early this morning.
Capt. Paul Forrester said that the officer stopped a Chrysler 300 in the 900 block of South Broadway shortly after 12:40 a.m. this morning. The initial stop was for a traffic violation but the officer reported smelling a strong odor coming from the vehicle.
A search uncovered over eight pounds of marijuana, a Glock .45 caliber handgun and three joints.
The driver, 29-year-old Cory Davenport, of Salina, was arrested on multiple drug charges, criminal use of a weapon, improper turning and no proof of insurance.
Capt. Forrester said there was also a male passenger in the vehicle that was not arrested.
Comments
Rachel says
Way to go SPD!! Them druggies just don’t know how to obey the traffic laws. Either too stupid or stoned to drive properly………..
Jerseyboy says
Cops 1 druggies 0
Boosker Jones says
Jerseyboy- 0
Everyone else in the history of the planet- 1,000,000,000