The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Over 8 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop

by 3 Comments

A Salina Police Officer seized over eight pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop early this morning.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that the officer stopped a Chrysler 300 in the 900 block of South Broadway shortly after 12:40 a.m. this morning. The initial stop was for a traffic violation but the officer reported smelling a strong odor coming from the vehicle.

A search uncovered over eight pounds of marijuana, a Glock .45 caliber handgun and three joints.

The driver, 29-year-old Cory Davenport, of Salina, was arrested on multiple drug charges, criminal use of a weapon, improper turning and no proof of insurance.

Capt. Forrester said there was also a male passenger in the vehicle that was not arrested.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *