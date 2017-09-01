The Salina Post

KBI investigating NW Kansas officer-involved shooting

DECATUR COUNTY–  The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Thursday night officer-involved shooting in Northwest Kansas.

Just before 8:45p.m., deputies responded to report of a domestic disturbance in rural Decatur County, according to a media release from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputies encountered a man with a gun. The man pointed the weapon at them. One deputy shot the man.

Decatur County EMS transported the man to the hospital in Oberlin. The sheriff released no additional details early Friday.

