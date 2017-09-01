Kansas man hit, killed changing truck’s flat tire

SEVERY, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 45-year-old Chanute man died when he was hit by a truck as he was changing a tire.

The patrol says Mark Makovec died early Friday on U.S. 400 one mile west of Severy.

The truck that hit Makovec did not stop. The patrol says it might not be severely damaged but green fabric from Makovec’s clothing might be found on the truck.

The patrol is asking anyone with information on the hit-and-run vehicle to call Troop H at 620-431-2100.

GREENWOOD COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 12:15a.m. Friday in Greenwood County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Mark A. Makovec, 45, Chanute, was outside changing a left rear flat tire on a 1993 Chevy truck on U.S. 400 one mile west of Severy in Greenwood County.

An unknown vehicle hit and killed him

Makovec was transported to the Sedgwick County Forensics Center. The KHP and Greenwood County Sheriff released no additional details early Friday.

The accident investigation shut down both lanes of the highway for several hours Friday morning.