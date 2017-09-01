The Salina Post

Kansas Department of Agriculture Issues Order to Assist in Fuel Supply

TOPEKA —An extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstance has been identified by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that could prevent the distribution of an adequate supply of gasoline to consumers in several states, including Kansas. On Sept. 1, Secretary of Agriculture Jackie McClaskey signed an order to assist in alleviating the anticipated shortage in fuel supplies throughout the region due to Hurricane Harvey.

The order will relax the enforcement of fuel standards related to the sale and distribution of gasoline during the transition period between summer and winter fuel this month. Gasoline meeting the EPA fuel standards of the order are permitted for immediate distribution in Kansas through Sept. 30, 2017.

The full order can be accessed at the Kansas Department of Agriculture 

